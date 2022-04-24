'Something will happen soon': Lewandowski leaves Bayern future open

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Robert Lewandowski left his future at Bayern Munich open on Saturday when he said: "Something will happen soon." The 33-year-old, who is out of contract next year, scored his 33rd league goal this season as a 3-1 home win over Dortmund crowned Bayern as Bundesliga champions for the 10th consecutive season.

Barcelona reportedly want to sign Lewandowski, who was cagey about his Bayern future.

"Something will happen soon. The only thing I know is that there will be a meeting (with Bayern)", Lewandowski told Sky.

Lewandowski has won back-to-back FIFA best male player awards for the last two years and lifted every available title with Bayern.

He has scored 342 goals in 372 games since he joined on a free transfer from Dortmund in 2014.

Bayern bosses have made it clear they want to keep him, but club CEO Oliver Kahn admitted last Sunday that the Poland star is "considering his future".

Lewandowski added that "nothing special" has happened yet, with his agent in talks with Bayern, and he will "see" how things develop.

"It is not easy for me," he admitted.

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer and Thomas Mueller are also out of contract in 2023, but both players said they plan to extend their contracts.

"We'll see what happens, but the feeling today is that it's hard to leave," said Mueller.

Neuer said he feels "well" at Bayern. "We have the team with the potential to play for the Champions League title."ryj/dj