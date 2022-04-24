UrduPoint.com

'Something Will Happen Soon': Lewandowski Leaves Bayern Future Open

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 24, 2022 | 09:40 AM

'Something will happen soon': Lewandowski leaves Bayern future open

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Robert Lewandowski left his future at Bayern Munich open on Saturday when he said: "Something will happen soon." The 33-year-old, who is out of contract next year, scored his 33rd league goal this season as a 3-1 home win over Dortmund crowned Bayern as Bundesliga champions for the 10th consecutive season.

Barcelona reportedly want to sign Lewandowski, who was cagey about his Bayern future.

"Something will happen soon. The only thing I know is that there will be a meeting (with Bayern)", Lewandowski told Sky.

Lewandowski has won back-to-back FIFA best male player awards for the last two years and lifted every available title with Bayern.

He has scored 342 goals in 372 games since he joined on a free transfer from Dortmund in 2014.

Bayern bosses have made it clear they want to keep him, but club CEO Oliver Kahn admitted last Sunday that the Poland star is "considering his future".

Lewandowski added that "nothing special" has happened yet, with his agent in talks with Bayern, and he will "see" how things develop.

"It is not easy for me," he admitted.

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer and Thomas Mueller are also out of contract in 2023, but both players said they plan to extend their contracts.

"We'll see what happens, but the feeling today is that it's hard to leave," said Mueller.

Neuer said he feels "well" at Bayern. "We have the team with the potential to play for the Champions League title."ryj/dj

Related Topics

FIFA Dortmund Male Poland Sunday From Best Bayern

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

16 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

21 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

9 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

9 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

9 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.