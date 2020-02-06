Son late show sends Spurs into FA Cup fifth round

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Son Heung-min capped a spirited Tottenham fightback as the South Korean's late penalty secured a dramatic 3-2 win against Southampton in Wednesday's FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Jose Mourinho's side were 12 minutes away from being knocked out after squandering the first-half lead given to them by Jack Stephens' own goal.

Shane Long and Danny Ings scored as Southampton hit back to take the lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But Lucas Moura equalised before Son won and converted the decisive penalty with just two minutes left.

Tottenham, who last won the FA Cup in 1991, will host struggling Norwich in the fifth round in the first week of March.

Aiming for the first trophy of his reign, Mourinho, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino earlier this season, will be relieved Tottenham avoided a surprise exit from a competition he has not won since 2007 with Chelsea.

Tottenham are without a major trophy of any kind since the 2008 League Cup and Mourinho would dearly love to end that drought, but his team will have to improve significantly on this erratic display.

With Premier League teams enjoying a first winter break in the English top flight, this was a replay neither side wanted.

Every team should have 13 and 16 days between games, but Southampton's break has been cut from 14 days to 10, with Tottenham's cut to 11, as a result of the replay.

Mourinho had more reason than most to bemoan the additional fixture with Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela ruled out and Dele Alli only fit enough for the bench after his injury in Sunday's win over Manchester City.

Sofiane Boufal's late equaliser saved Southampton in the initial meeting at St Mary's after Son had put Tottenham ahead.

Southampton were more impressive this time and almost took the lead when Long backheeled into the path of Nathan Redmond and the winger's low shot forced Hugo Lloris to save with his legs.

But Tottenham had won eight of their last nine home games against Southampton, including a 2-1 success in the Premier League earlier this season, and they were in front after 12 minutes.