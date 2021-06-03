UrduPoint.com
Son Of Aussie Former World Champion Gardner Promoted To MotoGP

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:00 AM

Sydney, June 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Remy Gardner, son of former 500cc world champion Wayne, was promoted Thursday to the premier MotoGP class next season with the Tech3 KTM team.

The 23-year-old Australian currently leads the Moto2 championship with five podiums from six events, including victory at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend.

"It's an incredible chance for me and I cannot wait to ride the bike," said Gardner, who called it a "dream come true".

KTM Motorsport director Pit Beirer said Gardner had confirmed his potential this year and "we believe there is much more to come from him".

"It's important he has this opportunity to keep growing," he added.

His appointment means either Spaniard Iker Lecuona or Italian Danilo Petrucci are set to leave the team at the end of the season.

Gardner's father Wayne was the first Australian to win the top class of motorcycling in 1987, sparking a sharp rise in the sport's popularity in his home country.

