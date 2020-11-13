UrduPoint.com
Soneri Bank Polo Cup: Sheikhoo And Noon In Final

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:42 PM

Soneri Bank Polo Cup: Sheikhoo and Noon in final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ):Sheikhoo and Noon qualified for the main final of the Soneri Bank Polo Cup while Remington Pharma and Rijas Property made way to the subsidiary final of the Soneri Bank Polo Cup here at Lahore Polo Club ground.

In the first match played here on Friday, team Sheikhoo defeated Zacky Farms by a narrow margin of 5.5-5.

From the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Raja Arslan Najeeb cracked a quartet while Usman Malik struck one.

From the losing side, Agha Murtaza Ali Khan hammered a hat-trick while Mustafa Aziz scored a brace. With this victory, Sheikhoo won both of their matches and qualified for the main final.

In other pool, Rijas Property outsmarted Magic River by 8-4 to qualify for the subsidiary final.

From the winning side, Omar Asjad Malhi hammered a hat-trick of goals while Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Faris Noor-ud-din struck a brace each.

From the losing side, which had two goals handicap advantage, Ibarhim Sheikh scored two goals.

In the third match of the day, Team Noon defeated Black Horse Paints by 5-4. From Team Noon, Taimur Noon slammed in two goals while Saifullah Noon, Aleem Tiwana and Ch Fateh Chaudhry hit one goal apiece.

From the losing side, Bilal Noon thrashed three goals while Ghulam Mustufa Monnoo struck one goal.

The main and subsidiary finals will be played on November 15 at Lahore Polo Club ground and will be witnessed and enjoyed by a large number of polo enthusiasts, said Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik.

