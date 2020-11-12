UrduPoint.com
Soneri Bank Polo Cup: Three Matches On Friday

Three matches will be played in the Soneri Bank Polo Cup 2020 tomorrow, Friday here at Lahore Polo Club ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ):Three matches will be played in the Soneri Bank Polo Cup 2020 tomorrow, Friday here at Lahore Polo Club ground.

In the first match of the day, Sheikho will play against Zacky Farms at 12:00 pm, Magic River will vie against Rijas Property at 2:15 pm, while in the third match of the day, Noon will compete against Black Horse Paints at 3:15 pm.

Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik has said that this two-goal tournament has been sponsored by Soneri Bank. "I am grateful to the sponsors for supporting this event and hoped that more such sponsors will come forward to support this game of kings and knights.""Polo is a game of Lahorites and their support for the game is highly commendable. I hope they will also come in good numbers on Sunday to witness the quality polo and enthralling polo final," he added.

