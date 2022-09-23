UrduPoint.com

Son's Late Free-kick Secures S. Korean Draw Against Costa Rica

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 23, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Son's late free-kick secures S. Korean draw against Costa Rica

Son Heung-min scored a late free-kick to secure South Korea's 2-2 draw against 10-man Costa Rica in their World Cup tune-up match on Friday

Goyang, South Korea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Son Heung-min scored a late free-kick to secure South Korea's 2-2 draw against 10-man Costa Rica in their World Cup tune-up match on Friday.

Costa Rica went down a man in the 81st when goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado was sent off for grabbing the ball outside the box to prevent a South Korean opportunity.

Son converted the ensuing free-kick, salvaging a draw for the home team before about 37,000 fans at Goyang Stadium, northwest of Seoul.

But South Korea coach Paulo Bento said the final result was not reflective of the quality of his squad's performance.

"I think that we made a good game... we controlled most of the first half," he said.

"But in the second half, we were not so consistent in our defensive transitions in some moments. In general, the performance was good, and in my opinion, the result is not fair." Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan put South Korea ahead with a left-footed strike in the 28th, only to see Jewison Bennette score the equaliser in the 41st and then the go-ahead goal in the 65th.

South Korea nearly pulled even in the 68th, with Hwang Ui-jo striking the bottom of the crossbar from close range.

Korea controlled the run of play in the early moments, sending opposing defenders scrambling in their own box with quick passes and speedy off-ball movements.

Their early dominance paid off in Hwang Hee-chan's goal, after Yoon Jong-gyu's pass found him alone outside the centre of the box.

Bennette responded for Costa Rica, heading in his first international goal after Gerson Torres's cross from the right side floated over scrambling South Korean defenders.

Later, Bennette put Costa Rica ahead when he scored off a rebound following Anthony Contreras's shot.

After the match, Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez was upbeat about his team's performance.

"We scored two goals despite some early problems and I think we played a good match overall," he said.

"Our goal was to hold steady on defence over the first 20 minutes and then try to swing the pendulum in our direction the rest of the way. The fact that we scored twice is really important."Costa Rica came within 10 minutes of an upset, before Alvarado's costly mistake -- and Son's ensuing goal -- dashed their hopes.

Related Topics

World Man Goyang Seoul South Korea North Korea Costa Rica Turkish Lira From Coach

Recent Stories

German Economy Ministry to Create Department of En ..

German Economy Ministry to Create Department of Energy Security - Spokesperson

3 minutes ago
 Seven killed by car bomb near Kabul mosque: minist ..

Seven killed by car bomb near Kabul mosque: ministry

3 minutes ago
 Governor urges students to contribute towards floo ..

Governor urges students to contribute towards flood relief

5 minutes ago
 Kherson Region Official Says Observers From US, Fr ..

Kherson Region Official Says Observers From US, France Monitoring Vote on Joinin ..

5 minutes ago
 Some EU States Propose to Ban Use of Russian LNG, ..

Some EU States Propose to Ban Use of Russian LNG, Limit Nuclear Cooperation - Re ..

5 minutes ago
 4 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

4 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.