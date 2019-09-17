UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soon I Would Be Part Of National Cricket Team Through Performance: Junaid Khan

Muhammad Rameez 45 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 01:30 PM

Soon I would be part of national cricket team through performance: Junaid Khan

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Players have tough competition after the formulation of new and revamped domestic cricket structure in Quaid-i-Azam Trophy 2019-20.   This was stated by the test cricketer and pace bowler Junaid Khan while talking to media persons here Tuesday.

He further said that players have to work hard to excel and nobody could stop the best performer in this system. Talking about his comeback in national cricket team Junaid Khan said that he was committed and working hard for his reappearance and soon with the best performance he would be a part of the team.

Replying to a question the pacer said that he was trying his best to improve the performance in Quaid-i-Azam Trophy and shown satisfaction with the progress against a strong batting side of the Northern.

He termed the climatic conditions of Abbottabad ideal for cricket and declared Abbottabad cricket ground the most beautiful in the country, as a player of Abbottabad region he was the first cricketer has joined the national team, he said.

Junaid Khan stated that every team of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy besides junior players has the services of five to six national teams' players which has created a good competition amongst the players.

Related Topics

Cricket Abbottabad Progress Junaid Khan Media Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.43 a barrel M ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Action needed to end Rohingya suffering

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 17, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

BAPCO&#039;s refinery operations remain uninterrup ..

13 hours ago

Investigations still ongoing to determine source o ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.