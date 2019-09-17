Soon I would be part of national cricket team through performance: Junaid Khan

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Players have tough competition after the formulation of new and revamped domestic cricket structure in Quaid-i-Azam Trophy 2019-20. This was stated by the test cricketer and pace bowler Junaid Khan while talking to media persons here Tuesday.

He further said that players have to work hard to excel and nobody could stop the best performer in this system. Talking about his comeback in national cricket team Junaid Khan said that he was committed and working hard for his reappearance and soon with the best performance he would be a part of the team.

Replying to a question the pacer said that he was trying his best to improve the performance in Quaid-i-Azam Trophy and shown satisfaction with the progress against a strong batting side of the Northern.

He termed the climatic conditions of Abbottabad ideal for cricket and declared Abbottabad cricket ground the most beautiful in the country, as a player of Abbottabad region he was the first cricketer has joined the national team, he said.

Junaid Khan stated that every team of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy besides junior players has the services of five to six national teams' players which has created a good competition amongst the players.