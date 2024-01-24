Soon Lacrosse to get recognition in Pakistan with international support: Chris Gino

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Executive Director of the Asian Pacific Lacrosse Association Chris Gino Wednesday highlighted the lacrosse’s global significance and said that soon it would get recognition in Pakistan.

He expressed these views while talking to media after a four-day long training camp in Abbottabad.

Gino revealed that the World Lacrosse Federation has entrusted him with the responsibility to bring the game to the country and take essential steps for its promotion.

He said that addressing the challenge of limited lacrosse equipment availability in Pakistan, Gino mentioned that he has brought 20/20 sticks for both men and women to introduce players to the game in a new and engaging way.

The executive director also shared exciting news about upcoming initiatives by the Pakistan Lacrosse Federation and the KP Lacrosse Association, aiming to elevate the status of the sport in the country, contribute to its recognition, and foster player development.

Expressing gratitude, Chris Gino acknowledged the support from the Hazara division administration, the KP government, and the Governor of KP. He emphasized their substantial assistance in promoting lacrosse, thanking them for their efforts in facilitating the growth of the sport in the region.

Highlighting the similarities between lacrosse and field hockey, Gino underscored the mental and physical development benefits for players. The ongoing lacrosse championship in Abbottabad is seen as a move to support player growth and introduce the sport to a wider audience.

