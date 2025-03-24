Soormi cricket night tournament to be organize in Badin on March 25

Active Women foundation in collaboration with Soormi Women Development Society will organize First ever, Soormi Cricket night Tournament at Pir Talha Stadium Badin on 25th March (Tuesday) at 8-pm

BADIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Active Women foundation in collaboration with Soormi Women Development Society will organize First ever, Soormi cricket night Tournament at Pir Talha Stadium Badin on 25th March (Tuesday) at 8-pm.

The Chirperson Active women foundation Ms.Nazish Fatima informed here on Monday that the Deputy Commissioner Badin Yasir Bhatti will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Various female social activists including Marvi Abida Samoon, Paras Shah, Farah Jatoi and Shahnaz Siddique Raho have also consented to grace the occasion,

APP/nsm