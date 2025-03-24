Soormi Cricket Night Tournament To Be Organize In Badin On March 25
Muhammad Rameez Published March 24, 2025 | 08:36 PM
Active Women foundation in collaboration with Soormi Women Development Society will organize First ever, Soormi Cricket night Tournament at Pir Talha Stadium Badin on 25th March (Tuesday) at 8-pm
BADIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Active Women foundation in collaboration with Soormi Women Development Society will organize First ever, Soormi cricket night Tournament at Pir Talha Stadium Badin on 25th March (Tuesday) at 8-pm.
The Chirperson Active women foundation Ms.Nazish Fatima informed here on Monday that the Deputy Commissioner Badin Yasir Bhatti will be the chief guest on the occasion.
Various female social activists including Marvi Abida Samoon, Paras Shah, Farah Jatoi and Shahnaz Siddique Raho have also consented to grace the occasion,
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Creators HQ holds 4 Ramadan discussion events to support creators of purposeful ..
?Danone CEO reaffirmed long-term commitment at China Development Forum 2025?
Commissioner inaugurates plantation drive at BISE Bahawalpur
Four killed, one injured in road accident
Fawad appointed as new MD STEVTA
IHC allows PTI founder's meetings two days in week
UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Niger village
Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative
PPP not to compromise on Sindh's intersts: Sharjeel
Governor Kundi commends NYA for empowering youth
CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial structures in Islamabad
KPRA holds training session for PMS Probationers
More Stories From Sports
-
Soormi cricket night tournament to be organize in Badin on March 254 minutes ago
-
Yasir Pirzada assigned additional charge as CEO of Pakistan Anti-Doping Board3 hours ago
-
Yasir Pirzada assigned additional charge as CEO of Pakistan Anti-Doping Board3 hours ago
-
Karachi Kings appoint David Warner as Captain for HBL PSL X19 minutes ago
-
Rabbani and Gulberg Hockey Clubs dominate in KHA Ramadan Inter-Club Championship4 hours ago
-
New Zealand qualify for World Cup but Chris Wood injured7 hours ago
-
Indian Hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh ties the knot with Udita Duhan8 hours ago
-
Ingebrigtsen Sr in the dock for abuse of Olympic champ8 hours ago
-
PVF set to host Int’l tournaments this year23 hours ago
-
Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining2 days ago
-
Peshawar beat Quetta, qualifies for quarter-final2 days ago
-
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone2 days ago