SOP Unified Marathon On Jan 26
Muhammad Rameez Published January 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The 10th Lakson Investment SOP Unified Marathon, is scheduled to be held in Karachi on January 26.
The event will feature a 21km half-marathon, 10km and 5km runs, a 1km unified and wheelchair walk. The Primary goal of the marathon is to express solidarity with special individuals in society, said a press release.
Over 800 special athletes, individuals with disabilities, students, men, women, children, artists, players, and prominent figures from the social and sports sectors are expected to participate in the marathon. Registration for the event will remain open until January 25.
Pakistan's Pride of Performance Tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, who visited the Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) camp office in connection with the SOP Unified Marathon, said that sports unite hearts and are not solely about winning medals.
"The true essence of sports lies in highlighting the importance of special individuals in society and promoting unity," he said.
SOP Chairperson Ronak Iqbal Lakhani, Pakistan Olympic Association Vice President Maj (R) Majid Waseem, Associate Secretary General Tehmina Asif, Pakistan Snooker and Billiards Association Chairman Alamgir Sheikh, SOP board Member Asma Hasan, Pakistan Women Swimming Association President Yasmin Ahmed, Softball Federation of Pakistan President Asif Azeem, POA Individual Member Syed Waseem Hashmi, and Nabeel Khan were also present on the occasion.
Aisam met with volunteers at the marathon registration desk and appreciated their enthusiasm and dedication. ?On the occasion, Aisam congratulated Ronak Lakhani and her team on organizing the marathon for the 10th consecutive year.
He remarked that special athletes, who have brought pride and accolades to Pakistan with their remarkable performances, are role models for all of us. The Special Olympics team also presented Aisam-ul-Haq with a shield and gifts in recognition of his support.
