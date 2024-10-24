- Home
Ijaz Ahmad Published October 24, 2024 | 01:56 PM
Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24 October, 2024):
New Zealand Captain Sophie Devine, the newly crowned ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 champion, celebrated her team's historic victory at the stunning infinity pool of the Address Beach Resort in Dubai.
The pool, known for holding the Guinness World Record as the world's highest outdoor infinity pool, sits nearly 300 meters above the ground, offering a breathtaking view of Dubai's skyline.
Sophie Devine's celebration at this iconic location marks a fitting tribute to her team's remarkable achievement in the tournament.
The New Zealand women's cricket team clinched the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 title in a thrilling final, earning widespread acclaim for their skill and determination. The event at the Address Beach Resort added a touch of grandeur to the victory, with Devine proudly posing with the trophy against the stunning backdrop.
