Sordo extends at Hyundai Rally for 2020

Spanish driver Dani Sordo has extended his contract with Hyundai for another year but will only drive in seven of the 14 races on the 2020 calendar, the team announced on Wednesda

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Spanish driver Dani Sordo has extended his contract with Hyundai for another year but will only drive in seven of the 14 races on the 2020 Calendar, the team announced on Wednesday.

The other races are likely to be filled by nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb who is contracted for 2019 and 2020.

"I am delighted to continue with Hyundai Motorsport for a seventh consecutive season," said the 36-year-old who has had nine podiums since joining the team in 2014.

"The team has truly become like a family to me, and we have shared some fantastic moments together.

"The highlight has to be the victory in Sardinia this year, but we have had many competitive rallies over the years."