Sordo leads Neuville in Rally of Sardinia

Alghero, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Spaniard Dani Sordo held his overnight advantage on Saturday and now leads Belgian Thierry Neuville and France's Sebastien Ogier in the Rally of Sardinia.

Sordo has a 31sec advantage on Neuville, with Ogier at 34sec with two specials left on Saturday and four on the final day Sunday.

The 27-year-old Hyundai driver's win in the 10th special brought his total to five stage wins.

Six-time world champion Ogier got wins in SS7 and SS9, with his Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans the overall world championship leader in fourth best, 54sec adrift.

Finland's Teemu Suninen, dropped down the standings from second overnight after problems with the hand brakes left him fifth overall for Ford, one minute behind the leader.

Defending world champion Estonian Ott Tanak is sixth after struggling with suspension problems on Friday morning.