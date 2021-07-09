New York, July 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :On the same day the Olympics opens this month, Sotheby's will put on sale running shoes made by Nike's co-founder for 1960s Olympian Harry Jerome that could fetch $1 million.

The rare pair of track and field spikes designed by Bill Bowerman for Jerome, a Canadian sprinter who won 100-metre bronze at the 1964 Tokyo Games, features a red arrow that was a prelude to the famous Nike swoosh logo.

Sotheby's in New York will put the white lace-up shoes on sale online from July 23 to August 2.

The auction house estimates that they could go for between $800,000 and 1.2 million Dollars.

The sale comes as the market for rare sports shoes, previously seen as niche, soars.

In April, a pair of Nike Air Yeezy 1s worn by rapper Kanye West sold for $1.8 million, triple the previous record for sneakers.

The shoes beat the record held by a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1s which sold for $615,000 in August 2020 at a Christie's auction.

Sotheby's said the shoe by Bowerman, who founded Nike with Phil Knight, "represents an important chapter in the origins of the Nike brand."The auction house is also selling a pair of Converse Fastbreak sneakers that basketball legend Michael Jordan wore during the 1984 Olympic trials.

They are expected to fetch up to $100,000.