UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Souness In Awe Of Liverpool's Consistency As They Are Crowned Champions

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 08:28 PM

Souness in awe of Liverpool's consistency as they are crowned champions

Liverpool great Graeme Souness has hailed the "incredible" consistency of Jurgen Klopp's champions as they prepare to receive the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Liverpool great Graeme Souness has hailed the "incredible" consistency of Jurgen Klopp's champions as they prepare to receive the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool, who won the title with a record seven games to spare, have lost just four matches over the past two seasons in the English top flight.

Captain Jordan Henderson will lift the trophy after their match against Chelsea.

"It's not just this season, it's the last two years, the consistency levels have been incredible," Souness, who skippered Liverpool to three league titles, told the BBC.

"They just missed out (on the title) last year, but they are the current Premier League champions, World Club champions and European champions.

"Their consistency is just off the charts and I know how hard it is to achieve that." Souness, who won five league titles and three European Cups in his time as a player at Liverpool and later managed the club, singled out Senegalese forward Sadio Mane for praise.

"I enjoy watching (Sadio) Mane -- the hardest thing to do is be a striker in the game," he said.

"He's a warrior, he's got great skills and his attitude is always spot on. He's never a 95 percent, he's 100 percent all the time." The 67-year-old Scot, a tough-tackling midfielder, said he was also impressed by his modern-day successors in the engine room.

"They have a really hard-working midfield that never give their opponents peace if they are on the ball, they are after you all the time," he said.

"But forget the individuals -- they work as a team and that's what makes them so special. They are all at it every time they go across the white line." - 'Demons' - Another former Liverpool captain, Steven Gerrard, came agonisingly close to lifting the trophy himself under Klopp's predecessor Brendan Rodgers.

The 40-year-old, who won the Champions League with his hometown club but never tasted Premier League glory, said the title win had exorcised some ghosts.

One moment of ill-fortune in 2014 famously cost Gerrard his last chance of winning a league title as his slip allowed Demba Ba to open the scoring for Chelsea in a costly defeat at Anfield.

"It was fantastic for everyone connected to the club but it was mixed in many ways because of my own experiences being a fan and being an ex-player," said Gerrard, now manager of Rangers.

"A lot of demons were put to bed, not all of them, but certainly I felt a lot better when Liverpool got over the line recently.

"I look back every day (at not winning a Premier League title) and I think I will forever and ever. It is the one that eludes me in terms of being a player and it would have completed the set."

Related Topics

World Rangers Liverpool Demba All Top Chelsea Premier League (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

15 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

15 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

15 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary for the ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani FM discuss efforts t ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.