South Africa 12, England 6 at half-time in Rugby World Cup final

Yokohama, Japan (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :South Africa took a 12-6 lead into half-time Saturday as they bossed a tense, kick-dominated first half at the Rugby World Cup Final in Yokohama.

Springbok fly-half Handre Pollard slotted four penalties compared to two from England's Owen Farrell in a first 40 minutes with few chances, as the Springboks forwards overpowered the English.