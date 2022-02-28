UrduPoint.com

South Africa 354-9 Dec,set New Zealand Record 426-run Target

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 28, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Christchurch, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :South Africa declared their second innings at 354 for six, setting New Zealand a record 426-run target on day four of the second Test in Christchurch on Monday.

Kyle Verreynne top scored with an unbeaten 136, his maiden Test century.

Kagiso Rabada belted a rapid 47 off 34 deliveries and Rassie van der Dussen made 45.

The record for a winning fourth innings is 418 by the West Indies against Australia at St Johns in 2003.

New Zealand will have 15 minutes batting before tea with four sessions remaining in the Test after that.

