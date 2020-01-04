UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa 60-3 At Lunch As Broad, Anderson Strike Early

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 04:25 PM

South Africa 60-3 at lunch as Broad, Anderson strike early

Veteran opening bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson struck early blows for England when South Africa started their innings on the second day of the second Test at Newlands on Saturday.

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Veteran opening bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson struck early blows for England when South Africa started their innings on the second day of the second Test at Newlands on Saturday.

South Africa were 60 for three at lunch in reply to England's first innings total of 269. Opening batsman Dean Elgar was unbeaten on 35 at the break.

Broad took two for 12 in a hostile opening spell, dismissing new opening batsman Pieter Malan and Zubayr Hamza for five apiece.

Anderson claimed the wicket of South African captain Faf du Plessis for one when he replaced Broad from the Wynberg end with a moderate breeze at his back.

All three batsmen fell to catches in the slips with Broad and Anderson bowling a tight line and getting good bounce from the pitch.

Broad was warned for landing in the 'danger area' of the pitch immediately before taking his second wicket.

Rassie van der Dussen's first scoring shot was a four off Anderson when he edged the ball through a gap between second and fourth slip, a gap which was immediately closed.

Van der Dussen was given out leg before wicket to Anderson two runs later but was reprieved on review because of an inside edge. He reached lunch on 10 not out.

England earlier added only seven runs to their overnight total of 262 for nine before Anderson was caught at slip off Kagiso Rabada, leaving Ollie Pope unbeaten on 61.

Related Topics

Africa Van Anderson South Africa From

Recent Stories

Andy Atkinson visits Pakistan to help PCB improve ..

21 minutes ago

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) replace ..

14 minutes ago

Dr Firdous to address public meeting on Jan 5

14 minutes ago

Mostly sunny weather forecast for Karachi on Sunda ..

14 minutes ago

Azad Jammu & Kashmir reels under cold wave

14 minutes ago

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s pictures of honeymoon ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.