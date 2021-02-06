UrduPoint.com
South Africa All Out At 201 In First Innings Of 2nd Test Against Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 49 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 01:26 PM

South Africa all out at 201 in first innings of 2nd Test against Pakistan

Pakistan has 71 runs lead over the visitors after adventurous Hassan Ali took five wickets in the first inning of the 2nd Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2021) South Africa is out at 201 runs on third day of the first innings of the 2nd Test against Pakistan.

Hassan Ali led Pakistan to strong position with his remarkable bowling who took five wickets in the first innings of the 2nd Test at Rawalpindi Stadium.

Pakistan luckily has lead of 71 runs and will be back soon to bat.

The South African batsmen could not stay on the crease to face Pakistani bowlers as no batsman could score fifty.

