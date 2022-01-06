UrduPoint.com

South Africa And India Victory Bids Frustrated By Rain

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 06, 2022 | 04:07 PM

Rain prevented any play before lunch on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium on Thursday

Johannesburg, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Rain prevented any play before lunch on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium on Thursday.

The match was evenly poised with South Africa, who reached 118 for two at the close of play on Wednesday, needing another 122 runs to reach a target of 240.

There was persistent drizzle through most of the morning.

India lead the three-match series 1-0.

