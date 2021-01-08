UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Announce Test Squad For Pakistan Tour

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

South Africa announce Test squad for Pakistan tour

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Fast bowler Daryn Dupavillon and medium-pacer Ottniel Baartman have received maiden call ups to South Africa's Test squad for Pakistan.

They are part of a 21-member group that will travel to Pakistan for a two-Test series starting on January 26, website Espncricinfo.com. reported on Friday.

The pair replace Glenton Stuurman and Migael Pretorius, who were part of the squad that played against Sri Lanka but both suffered injuries in training and have not recovered in time to travel. Top-order batsman Raynard van Tonder also misses out after fracturing his finger. The series will be South Africa's first in Pakistan since 2007.

South Africa have included three spinners in their squad - Keshav Maharaj, George Linde and Tabraiz Shamsi - and as many as nine pace-bowling options. Both Kagiso Rabada and Dwaine Pretorius have been cleared to play after missing the Sri Lanka series while recovering from groin and hamstring injuries respectively.

"Considering that the conditions that will be faced are largely unknown to the South African team, we wanted to strengthen the attack with the skill sets that Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde have to offer, while giving players like Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman an opportunity after making strong cases for themselves in recent seasons," Victor Mpitsang, South Africa's convener of selectors, said.

South Africa Test squad: Quinton de Kock (capt), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Attack Sri Lanka George Van South Africa Keshav Maharaj Tabraiz Shamsi January From

Recent Stories

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

31 seconds ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

31 minutes ago

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

18 minutes ago

102 dealers booked,fake fertilizer seized

18 minutes ago

Crackdown on fuel stations selling smuggled petrol ..

18 minutes ago

CCPO assures security to markets, trade centres

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.