Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 24, 2023 | 07:15 PM

South Africa bat against England in Women's T20 World Cup semi

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final against England at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

The winners will meet defending champions Australia, who edged India by five runs in the first semi-final, in the final at the same ground on Sunday.

"Runs on the board in a semi-final is always good," said South Africa captain Sune Luus.

"We were going to bat as well," said England captain Heather Knight.

"It's a used wicket and looks a little on the dry side, so hopefully the spinners will come into play." South Africa squeezed into a second successive T20 World Cup semi-final only on net run-rate while England coasted through with a perfect four wins in four group matches.

England brought in Lauren Bell for Freya Davies while South Africa are unchanged from their last pool game.

Teams: South Africa: Sune Luus (captain), Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wkt), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones (wkt), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell.

Umpires: Claire Polosak (AUS), Jacqueline Williams (WIS)tv umpire: Eloise Sheridan (AUS)Match referee: GS Lakshmi (IND)

