UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Bat First In Final T20 Against England

Muhammad Rameez 26 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 09:44 PM

South Africa bat first in final T20 against England

South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the third and final Twenty20 international against England at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the third and final Twenty20 international against England at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday.

"It's a used wicket and it will get a lot slower in the second innings," said South African captain Quinton de Kock.

South Africa, who lost the first two matches after being sent in, made two changes.

Batsman Pite van Biljon replaced Heinrich Klaasen, who De Kock said was ill, and fast bowler Lutho Sipamla came in for Kagiso Rabada who "has a slight niggle".

In spite of having already secured the series, England opted not to give game time to other members of the touring squad, preferring to field an unchanged team for the third match in a row.

Captain Eoin Morgan said there had been some debate about whether to bring in Moeen Ali to add an extra spin option but it had been decided to stay with the same bowling line-up on a pitch which he expected to be slow.

"We want to play our strongest eleven to try to clarify the roles the guys are playing," said Morgan, noting that there would be limited opportunities to field a full-strength team before next year's T20 World Cup in India.

Teams South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Pite van Biljon, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

Umpires: Bongani Jele, Allahudien PalekerTV umpire: Adrian HoldstockMatch referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Related Topics

India Africa T20 World Rashid Jos George Cape Town Same Van South Africa Dawid Malan Pite Van Biljon Tabraiz Shamsi Turkish Lira National University

Recent Stories

UN experts call for South Sudan arms embargo to co ..

27 seconds ago

Airbnb seeks valuation up to $35 bn in IPO filing

29 seconds ago

Trump Files Lawsuit in Wisconsin Questioning Valid ..

31 seconds ago

UAE, Australia launch business council to deepen b ..

15 minutes ago

Netanyahu Visits COVID-19 Enforcement Authority, R ..

33 seconds ago

UKs Post-Brexit Points-Based Immigration System Co ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.