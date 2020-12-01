South Africa bat first in final T20 against England

South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the third and final Twenty20 international against England at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the third and final Twenty20 international against England at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday.

"It's a used wicket and it will get a lot slower in the second innings," said South African captain Quinton de Kock.

South Africa, who lost the first two matches after being sent in, made two changes.

Batsman Pite van Biljon replaced Heinrich Klaasen, who De Kock said was ill, and fast bowler Lutho Sipamla came in for Kagiso Rabada who "has a slight niggle".

In spite of having already secured the series, England opted not to give game time to other members of the touring squad, preferring to field an unchanged team for the third match in a row.

Captain Eoin Morgan said there had been some debate about whether to bring in Moeen Ali to add an extra spin option but it had been decided to stay with the same bowling line-up on a pitch which he expected to be slow.

"We want to play our strongest eleven to try to clarify the roles the guys are playing," said Morgan, noting that there would be limited opportunities to field a full-strength team before next year's T20 World Cup in India.

Teams South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Pite van Biljon, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

Umpires: Bongani Jele, Allahudien PalekerTV umpire: Adrian HoldstockMatch referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)