South Africa Bat In First T20 Against Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 06:42 PM

South Africa bat in first T20 against Pakistan

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the first Twenty20 international against Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Heinrich Klaasen, captaining South Africa in place of the injured Temba Bavuma, said he expected the pitch to be at its best in the first innings.

"It looks quite dry. Hopefully it will crumble a bit later." South Africa, missing five players who have left to play in the Indian Premier League and without Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and Dwain Pretorius because of injury, named three new caps in all-rounder Wihan Lubbe and fast bowlers Sisanda Magala and Lizaad Williams.

Pakistan included two players, Haider Ali and veteran Mohammad Hafeez, who were not part of their winning one-day international team in a series which ended on Wednesday.

Teams: South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain, wkt), Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Pite van Biljon, Wihan Lubbe, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Allahudien Paleker (both RSA)Television umpire: Bongani Jele (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).

