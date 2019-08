South African batsman Hashim Amla on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :South African batsman Hashim Amla on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket

Amla, 36, hit 55 international centuries, including South Africa's highest Test score when he struck 311 not out against England at The Oval in 2012.

His decision to stop playing for his country came just three days after fast bowler Dale Steyn retired from Test cricket.