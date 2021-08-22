South Africa beat Argentina 29-10 to lead Rugby Championship

Gqeberha, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Fly-half Handre Pollard kicked 19 points as South Africa beat Argentina 29-10 in Gqeberha on Saturday to take a four-point lead over New Zealand in the Rugby Championship.

Pollard slotted five first-half penalties for a 15-3 half-time lead and converted tries by winger Makazole Mapimpi and hooker Malcolm Marx.