South Africa Beat Argentina 29-10 To Lead Rugby Championship
Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 12:00 AM
Gqeberha, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Fly-half Handre Pollard kicked 19 points as South Africa beat Argentina 29-10 in Gqeberha on Saturday to take a four-point lead over New Zealand in the Rugby Championship.
Pollard slotted five first-half penalties for a 15-3 half-time lead and converted tries by winger Makazole Mapimpi and hooker Malcolm Marx.