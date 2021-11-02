UrduPoint.com

South Africa Beat Bangladesh By Six Wickets In T20 World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:10 PM

South Africa beat Bangladesh by six wickets in T20 World Cup

Kagiso Rabada took 3-20 and skipper Temba Bavuma made an unbeaten 31 as South Africa beat Bangladesh by six wickets at the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday to edge closer to the semi-finals

Abu Dhabi, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Kagiso Rabada took 3-20 and skipper Temba Bavuma made an unbeaten 31 as South Africa beat Bangladesh by six wickets at the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday to edge closer to the semi-finals.

Rabada and fellow quick Anrich Nortje shared six wickets between them to skittle out Bangladesh for 84 in 18.2 overs in Abu Dhabi.

South Africa lost four wickets but Bavuma steered the team home in 13.3 overs to boost their semi-final hopes with three wins from four Super 12 matches.

Bangladesh officially bowed out of the race for the final four after losing all their four matches.

Related Topics

Africa World Bangladesh Abu Dhabi South Africa All From Race

Recent Stories

SBWC showcases Sharjah’s vast market potential t ..

SBWC showcases Sharjah’s vast market potential to Dutch, Brazilian female entr ..

39 seconds ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan choose to bat first a ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan choose to bat first against Namibia

10 minutes ago
 Tadweer treats over 1 million tonnes of waste in Q ..

Tadweer treats over 1 million tonnes of waste in Q3 2021

46 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei inaugurates ISARC 2021

Suhail Al Mazrouei inaugurates ISARC 2021

46 minutes ago
 SAPM expresses concerns over delay in start of can ..

SAPM expresses concerns over delay in start of cane crushing season in Sindh

6 minutes ago
 19 dead in suicide attack on Kabul military hospit ..

19 dead in suicide attack on Kabul military hospital

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.