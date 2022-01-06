UrduPoint.com

South Africa Beat India In Second Test To Square Series

Muhammad Rameez Published January 06, 2022 | 10:43 PM

South Africa beat India in second Test to square series

South Africa captain Dean Elgar hit a superb 96 not out to guide South Africa to an emphatic seven wicket win in the second Test against India on Thursday which levels the three-match series at 1-1

Johannesburg, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :South Africa captain Dean Elgar hit a superb 96 not out to guide South Africa to an emphatic seven wicket win in the second Test against India on Thursday which levels the three-match series at 1-1.

Rain ruled out any play before tea on the fourth day before South Africa resumed on 118 for two, chasing 240 for victory.

Rassie van der Dussen made 40 and Temba Bavuma 22 not out but it was Elgar who steered his side home, hitting the winning runs as he finished four short of a century.

