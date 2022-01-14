South Africa beat India in third Test to win series 2-1

Keegan Petersen hit 82 and set up a series win for South Africa on the fourth day of the third Test against India at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Keegan Petersen hit 82 and set up a series win for South Africa on the fourth day of the third Test against India at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

South Africa, sixth in the International cricket Council Test rankings, beat top-ranked India by seven wickets to clinch the three-match series 2-1.