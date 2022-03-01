UrduPoint.com

South Africa Beat New Zealand By 198 Runs To Draw Series

Muhammad Rameez Published March 01, 2022 | 08:30 AM

South Africa beat New Zealand by 198 runs to draw series

Christchurch, New Zealand, March 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :South Africa beat New Zealand by 198 runs in the second Test in Christchurch on Tuesday to draw the series 1-1.

New Zealand, facing a record target of 426, were all out for 227 eight balls after tea on the fifth day.

Devon Conway made 92 and Tom Blundell 44 while for South Africa Kagiso Rabada took three wickets for 46 and Marco Jansen three for 63.

>