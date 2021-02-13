UrduPoint.com
South Africa Beat Pakistan To Level Series: Score-boards

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 11:47 PM

South Africa beat Pakistan to level series: Score-boards

South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets to record their first win on the tour and level the series 1-1 at the Gaddafi stadium here on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets to record their first win on the tour and level the series 1-1 at the Gaddafi stadium here on Saturday.

Following is the Score-board between Pak and SA: Pakistan innings: Mohammad Rizwan c Phehlukwayo b Pretorius 51 (41) Babar Azamlbw Pretorius 05 (4) Haider Ali c Sipamla b Phehlukwayo 10 (11) Hussain Talatc Bilijon b Tabraiz Shamsi 3 (7) Iftikhar Ahmedc Miller b Pretorius 20 (21) Khushdil Shah c Klaasen (wk) b Pretorius 15 (18) Faheem Ashraf not out 30 (12) Muhammad Nawaz b Pretorius 0 (2) Usman Qadirnot out 4 (4) Extras: 6 (lb 3, w 3) Total: 144 (for Seven wkts; 20 overs) Did not bat: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Babar Azam), 2-36 (Haider Ali), 3-48(Hussain Talat), 4-93 (Iftikhar Ahmed), 5-97 (Mohammad Rizwan) 6-126 (Khushdil Shah) 7-126 (Mohammad Nawaz) Bowling: JJ Smuts 4-0-20-0, Dwaine Pretorius 4-0-17-5, Glenton Stuurman 2-0-28-0, Lutho Sipamla 3-0-29-0, Andile Phehlukwayo 3-0-31-1, Tabraiz Shamsi 4-0-16-1 South Africa innings: Janneman Malanb Shaheen Shah Afridi 4 (2) Reeza Hendricksc Iftikhar Ahmed b Usman Qadir 42 (30) JJ Smuts c Babar Azam b Shaheen Shah Afridi 7 (8) Pite van Biljonc&b Muhammad Nawaz 42 (32) David Millernot out 25 (19) Heinrich Klaasen (wk)not out 17 (9) Extras: 8 (lb2, w 6) Total: 145 (for four wickets; 16.

2 overs) Did not Bat: Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Glenton Stuurman, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Janneman Malan) 2-21 (JJ Smut) 3-98 (Reeze Hendricks) 4-105 (Pite van Biljon) Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-0-18-2, Haris Rauf 2-0-26-0, Muhammad Nawaz 4-0-27-1, Faheem Ashraf 4-0-17-0, Usman Qadir 4-0-43-1, Iftikhar Ahmed 1.2-0-14-0 result: SA won by 6 wickets Toss: South Africa T20I debut: Glenton Stuurman (SA) Player of the Match: Dwaine Pretorius Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (PAK) and Shozab Raza (PAK) tv Umpire: Ahsan Raza (Pak)Reserve Umpire: Rashid RiazMatch referee: Muhammad Javed

