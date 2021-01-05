South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets for series sweep

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets on the third day of the second and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday to complete a 2-0 series clean sweep

Despite a century by captain Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 211 in their second innings after resuming on 150 for four.