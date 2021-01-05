UrduPoint.com
South Africa Beat Sri Lanka By 10 Wickets For Series Sweep

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 05:05 PM

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets on the third day of the second and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday to complete a 2-0 series clean sweep

Johannesburg (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets on the third day of the second and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday to complete a 2-0 series clean sweep.

Despite a century by captain Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 211 in their second innings after resuming on 150 for four.

