South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets for series sweep

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Johannesburg, Jan 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets on the third day of the second and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday to complete a 2-0 series clean sweep.

Despite a century by captain Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 211 in their second innings after resuming on 150 for four.

Karunaratne's dismissal for 103 started a collapse in which the last six wickets fell for 35 runs.

Lungi Ngidi took four for 44 and fellow fast bowler Lutho Sipamla ripped through the tail to take three for 40.

Brief scores Sri Lanka 157 and 211 (D. Karunaratne 103, L. Thirimanne 31, N. Dickwella 36; L Ngidi 4-44, L. Sipamla 3-40) South Africa 302 and 67-0 (A. Markram 36 not out, D. Elgar 31 not out) result: South Africa won by 10 wickets Series: South Africa won the two-match series 2-0Toss: Sri Lankastr/lp/nr

