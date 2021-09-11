UrduPoint.com

South Africa Beat Sri Lanka By 28 Runs In 1st T20

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 12:52 AM

Skipper Keshav Maharaj returned figures of 1-19 on his Twenty20 international debut as South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 28 runs in the first match on Friday

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Skipper Keshav Maharaj returned figures of 1-19 on his Twenty20 international debut as South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 28 runs in the first match on Friday.

Aiden Markam hit 48 to guide Sri Lanka to 163-5, a total their bowlers defended by restricting Sri Lanka to 135-6 and lead the three-match series 1-0 in Colombo.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Chandimal hit an unbeaten 66 - his career-best T20 knock - but the rest of the batting faltered against a disciplined bowling attack.

The second T20 is on Sunday at the same venue.

