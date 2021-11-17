UrduPoint.com

South Africa, Benin Appeal To FIFA After World Cup Losses

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:50 AM

South Africa, Benin appeal to FIFA after World Cup losses

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :FIFA said on Tuesday it had received complaints from South Africa and Benin after the countries suffered defeats last weekend which eliminated them from 2022 World Cup qualifying in Africa.

South Africa lost a Group G decider 1-0 in Ghana, who converted a disputed penalty after Daniel Amartey appeared to dive.

"We have received a complaint from the South African FA in relation to this matter and will review it," a FIFA statement said.

South Africa want the match replayed and there is a precedent as they had a 2018 World Cup qualifying win over Senegal cancelled after scoring from a wrongly awarded penalty.

Senegal won the replay and went on to qualify for the finals in Russia.

Meanwhile, Benin are appealing a 2-0 loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kinshasa, which cost them first place in Group J.

They say the Congolese made four substitutions on four separate occasions during the top-of-the-table clash.

FIFA regulations permit sides to make up to five substitutions during a match, but only during three windows.

"We have asked FIFA to take the relevant measures after this obvious violation of the rules," a Beninese sports ministry official told reporters.

Related Topics

Africa World Sports Russia FIFA Kinshasa Benin South Africa Senegal Congo Ghana 2018 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th November 2021

37 minutes ago
 Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopi ..

Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopian capital, says UN rights off ..

8 hours ago
 Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military ..

Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military Jet Crash

9 hours ago
 US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Ope ..

US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Operations - Russian Foreign Mini ..

9 hours ago
 German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Ag ..

German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Against Nord Stream 2

9 hours ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Creation of Mec ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Creation of Mechanism to Prevent Arms Race in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.