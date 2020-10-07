South Africa blind cricket team agrees to visit Pakistan early next year

Blind Cricket South Africa (SA) has agreed to send their team to Pakistan, early next year to play four T20s and two ODI matches against Pakistan's national blind team, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Blind cricket South Africa (SA) has agreed to send their team to Pakistan, early next year to play four T20s and two ODI matches against Pakistan's national blind team, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) said on Wednesday.

"We've received an email from Blind Cricket SA today. They've agreed to tour us from February 22 to March 4 for the T20 and ODI series.

"However, they've said that their visit will be subject to no objection certificate (NOC) from Cricket South Africa (CSA), for which they've already applied," Syed Sultan Shah, chairman PBCC told APP.

According to Shah if the Blind Cricket SA gets NOC from CSA, then Pakistan would start preparations to host them. "The two ODIs will take place in Islamabad, whereas two T20 matches will be held in Lahore and two will be played in Faisalabad.

"The dates and timings of the fixtures will be announced once we'll receive final confirmation from Blind Cricket SA.

"As soon as they are given a go ahead signal from CSA, we'll start our preparations for the event," he added.

Shah said that the long Covid-19 break also halted activities of national blind players but the council had given them a workout plan during the shutdown period.

"We'd a bunch of 40 players, but only 17 of them were given central contracts as they followed the workout plan in letter and spirit during the shutdown period.

"Only these [17] players will be part of our outfit for the series against South Africa," he maintained.

/395/937