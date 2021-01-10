ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :All 24 squad members – 17 players and seven officials of the women's national cricket team for the South Africa tour have cleared the pre-departure Covid-19 testing.

The women's team will depart for Durban, South Africa, on 11 January, said a Pakistan Cricket board press release on Sunday.

The Javeria Khan-led side will play three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals on the tour.