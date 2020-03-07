South Africa bowl against Australia in series-sweep bid

South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the third and final one-day international against Australia at Senwes Park on Saturday

Potchefstroom, South Africa (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the third and final one-day international against Australia at Senwes Park on Saturday.

Both teams showed changes from the second match which South Africa won by six wickets in Bloemfontein on Wednesday to clinch the series.

South Africa included a new cap in fast bowler Daryn Dupavillon as well as Lutho Sipamla in place of Lungi Ngidi, who was rested, and left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, whose wife has given birth to the couple's first child.

Dupavillon, 25, from the Durban-based Dolphins franchise, was added to the squad because fellow fast bowler Beuran Hendricks was ill.

Australia made three changes to their bowling line-up with Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson and Josh Hazlewood replacing Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Ashton Agar.

Starc was released so that he could support his wife, Alyssa Healy, who is playing in the Women's T20 World Cup final against India in Melbourne on Sunday.

South African captain Quinton de Kock said he expected some help for the fast bowlers early on.

"It looks a fresh wicket so there might be a bit of life this morning." Australian captain Aaron Finch said he also would have bowled.

"But I'm not too disappointed. There might be a bit of seam movement with the new ball but once we get through that we can post a good total," he said.

South Africa won the first match of the series by 74 runs in Paarl.

Teams: South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain, wkt), Janneman Malan, Jon-Jon Smuts, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Daryn Dupavillon, Lutho Sipamla.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wkt), Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)