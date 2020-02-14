UrduPoint.com
South Africa Bowl First In Second T20I Against England

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 09:14 PM

South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first in the second Twenty20 international against England at Kingsmead on Friday

South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first in the second Twenty20 international against England at Kingsmead on Friday.

South African captain Quinton de Kock said the possibility of dew on the outfield during the second innings was a factor in his decision.

England skipper Eoin Morgan said he was looking for a "marked improvement" after his team were beaten by one run in the first match in East London on Wednesday.

"Batting first gives us a first opportunity to impose ourselves," he said.

In the only change in the two teams, left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin replaced veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn in the South African side.

Teams: South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Joe Denly, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood Umpires: Bongani Jele, Allahudien Palekar (both RSA)tv umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

