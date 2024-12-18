South Africa Call Up Two Uncapped Fast Bowlers For Pakistan Test Series
Muhammad Rameez Published December 18, 2024 | 07:00 PM
South Africa named two uncapped fast bowlers in a 16-man squad for a two-match Test series against Pakistan starting in Centurion on December 26
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) South Africa named two uncapped fast bowlers in a 16-man squad for a two-match Test series against Pakistan starting in Centurion on December 26.
With an entire battery of fast bowlers unavailable, left-armer Kwena Maphaka and Corbin Bosch were added to the team that beat Sri Lanka in Gqeberha this month.
Maphaka is an 18-year-old prodigy who has already been capped at Twenty20 international level while Bosch, the 30-year-old son of former Test fast bowler Tertius, has yet to play for the senior national team.
South Africa included all-rounder Wiaan Mulder and left-arm spin bowler Keshav Maharaj in the squad, but both selections are subject to fitness.
Mulder suffered a broken right middle finger in the first Test against Sri Lanka while Maharaj suffered what cricket South Africa described as "an acute groin strain" while warming up for the first one-day international against Pakistan in Paarl on Tuesday.
Maharaj was due to have a scan on Wednesday to assess the severity of the injury.
Bosch, who has a first-class batting average above 40, could come into contention if Muller is unfit, while Senuran Muthusamy, also a left-armer, is the only other spin bowler in the squad if Maharaj is ruled out.
Recent Stories
MOPHRD reaffirms in equipping potential, outgoing migrants with essential soft s ..
Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi visits remote districts of Sindh
Deepening Pak-Saudi ties crucial for regional progress: NA speaker
US state of Indiana carries out first execution in 15 years
South Africa call up two uncapped fast bowlers for Pakistan Test series
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on 25th anniversary of accession to thr ..
Cold weather triggers spike in sale of warm cloth
Minority cards to be issued soon: Minister
Ajman Crown Prince receives Irish Ambassador
Dr M Zahid Latif assumes office as Rector NUST
FBR to be transformed at highest level to fully exploit revenue potential: Irsha ..
Minister for communication presides over meeting
More Stories From Sports
-
South Africa call up two uncapped fast bowlers for Pakistan Test series41 seconds ago
-
Punjab, KPK dominate kabaddi matches at Quaid-e-Azam Games1 hour ago
-
Eyman, Gull Feroza hit unbeaten centuries in Strikers’ win1 hour ago
-
Punjab emerge table tennis powerhouse at Quaid-e-Azam Games2 hours ago
-
Punjab, KPK dominate squash events at Quaid-e-Azam Games2 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Malaysia fifth place match washed out2 hours ago
-
Fakhar, Nafay rout Dolphins in Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup20 minutes ago
-
PCB, KSA cricket agree to foster cricketing ties17 minutes ago
-
Chairman PCB meets Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Sports17 minutes ago
-
ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out3 hours ago
-
Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qadi3 hours ago
-
"Good luck Pak PD team for Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka" Sarfraz Ahmad5 hours ago