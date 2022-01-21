South Africa clinch series against India

South Africa beat India by seven wickets in the second one-day international at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday

Paarl, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :South Africa beat India by seven wickets in the second one-day international at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday.

Rishabh Pant made 85 in an Indian total of 287 for six.

Janneman Malan (91) and Quinton de Kock (78) put on 132 for South Africa's first wicket to set up a series-clinching win for the hosts with one match left to play.

South Africa reached the target of 288 for the loss of three wickets with 11 balls to spare.

Brief scores: India 287-6 in 50 overs (K. Rahul 55, R. Pant 85, S. Thakur 40 not out; T. Shamsi 2-57).

South Africa 288-3 in 48.1 overs (J. Malan 91, Q. de Kock 78).

Result: South Africa won by seven wickets.

Series: South Africa lead the three-match series 2-0 Toss: India Remaining match:January 23, Cape Town