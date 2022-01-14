UrduPoint.com

South Africa Close In On Series Win Over India

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 14, 2022 | 04:46 PM

South Africa close in on series win over India

South Africa lost top-scorer Keegan Petersen but crept closer to victory on a tense fourth morning of the third Test against India at Newlands on Friday

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :South Africa lost top-scorer Keegan Petersen but crept closer to victory on a tense fourth morning of the third Test against India at Newlands on Friday.

South Africa, needing 212 to win the match and the series, were 171 for three at lunch after resuming on 101 for two. They needed another 41 runs to win.

Petersen followed up his first innings of 72 by scoring 82, only the fourth score of more than 50 in the match before he chopped a ball from Shardul Thakur into his stumps.

Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen survived some hostile bowling by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in the first hour on a pitch still giving assistance to the bowlers.

India missed a chance for an early breakthrough when Cheteshwar Pujara put down a straightforward chance at first slip off Bumrah when Petersen was on 59 and the total was 126.

Van der Dussen was on 22 at lunch and Temba Bavuma had scored 12.

Van der Dussen was beaten by a ball from Thakur in the last over before lunch and was given not out by umpire Marais Erasmus.

India reviewed and Van der Dussen survived on 'umpire's call' which showed the ball would have clipped the leg bail.

It was another call on Thursday that had infuriated the Indians.

Members of the Indian team reacted angrily on Thursday when a leg before wicket decision against South African captain Dean Elgar was overturned on review.

Several Indian players were heard complaining about the decision and there appeared to be suggestions the host broadcaster Supersport was manipulating the technology.

However, on Friday Supersport said it had no control over the Decision Review System (DRS).

In a brief statement issued to AFP, the broadcaster said: "SuperSport notes comments made by certain members of the Indian cricket team.

"Hawk-Eye is an independent service provider, approved by the ICC and their technology has been accepted for many years as an integral part of DRS.

"SuperSport does not have any control over the Hawk-Eye technology."

Related Topics

India Africa Cricket ICC Technology Van South Africa Mohammed Shami Shardul Thakur Marais Erasmus From

Recent Stories

CEO Careem sets up scholarship endowment fund at I ..

CEO Careem sets up scholarship endowment fund at IBA

56 seconds ago
 Aima Baig in hot waters after FBR issued notice to ..

Aima Baig in hot waters after FBR issued notice to her over non-payment of tax

19 minutes ago
 Berlin Somewhat 'Optimistic' About Normandy Format ..

Berlin Somewhat 'Optimistic' About Normandy Format Work - Gov't Spokeswoman

3 minutes ago
 US Needs NATO Only to Hold Western States Under Co ..

US Needs NATO Only to Hold Western States Under Control - Lavrov

3 minutes ago
 Kitchen items' prices ease as SPI goes down 0.43 p ..

Kitchen items' prices ease as SPI goes down 0.43 percent

3 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan stuns fans by her new look

Mahira Khan stuns fans by her new look

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.