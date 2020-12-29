South Africa close in on victory over Sri Lanka

All-rounder Wiaan Mulder took two wickets as South Africa closed in on victory on the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday

Sri Lanka, needing 225 runs to avoid an innings defeat, were 148 for seven at lunch, still 77 runs short of making South Africa bat again.

Kusal Perera hit a spirited 64 off 87 balls for the tourists.

Dhananjaya de Silva did not bat after being ruled out of the tour with a thigh injury.