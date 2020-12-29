UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Close In On Victory Over Sri Lanka

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:52 PM

South Africa close in on victory over Sri Lanka

All-rounder Wiaan Mulder took two wickets as South Africa closed in on victory on the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday

Centurion (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :All-rounder Wiaan Mulder took two wickets as South Africa closed in on victory on the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka, needing 225 runs to avoid an innings defeat, were 148 for seven at lunch, still 77 runs short of making South Africa bat again.

Kusal Perera hit a spirited 64 off 87 balls for the tourists.

Dhananjaya de Silva did not bat after being ruled out of the tour with a thigh injury.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka South Africa

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters continues as the ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council reviews SAA&#039;s repor ..

10 minutes ago

UN asks Libya's Dialogue Forum to convene Wednesda ..

55 seconds ago

Ukrainian Ombudswoman Says Over 250 Ukrainians Rem ..

56 seconds ago

Over 495,000 People Vaccinated From COVID-19 in Is ..

58 seconds ago

Romania announces, End-November budget deficit wid ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.