South Africa comes under pressure after losing 6th wicket

Mulder returns to pavilion after fall of adventurous Quinton De Kock who was clean bowled by Shaheen Afridi on third day of the first innings of the 2nd Test at Rawalpindi.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2021) South Africa lost its 6th wicket playing third day play of the first inning of the 2nd Test, the latest reports.

Mulder was run out as he attempted to make 2nd run.

Shahreen Afridi stroke earlier and took the wicket of Quinton De Kock as the third day game of the first inning of the 2nd test began.

Afridi clean bowled Quinton De Kock

By getting 5th wicket, Pakistan gained strong position. South Africa started to bat in reply to Pakistan’s 272 but lost four of its wickets and could not make it a strong start.

South Africa is at 164/6 in 53.4 Overs while Temba Bavuma and Wiaan Mulder were on strike.