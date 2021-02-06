UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Comes Under Pressure After Losing 6th Wicket

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 11:38 AM

South Africa comes under pressure after losing 6th wicket

Mulder returns to pavilion after fall of adventurous Quinton De Kock who was clean bowled by Shaheen Afridi on third day of the first innings of the 2nd Test at Rawalpindi.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2021) South Africa lost its 6th wicket playing third day play of the first inning of the 2nd Test, the latest reports.

Mulder was run out as he attempted to make 2nd run.

Shahreen Afridi stroke earlier and took the wicket of Quinton De Kock as the third day game of the first inning of the 2nd test began.

Afridi clean bowled Quinton De Kock

By getting 5th wicket, Pakistan gained strong position. South Africa started to bat in reply to Pakistan’s 272 but lost four of its wickets and could not make it a strong start.

South Africa is at 164/6 in 53.4 Overs while Temba Bavuma and Wiaan Mulder were on strike.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa South Africa Afridi

Recent Stories

Coronavirus kills 28 people during last 24 hours i ..

39 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 6 February 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Poland warns diplomat's expulsion from Russia coul ..

11 hours ago

Wellens escapes to take Etoile de Besseges lead

11 hours ago

No change in Pakistan's principled position on Jam ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.