South Africa Cricket Delegation Arrives In Islamabad Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 06:10 PM

South Africa cricket delegation arrives in Islamabad today    

A delegation of four players of South Africans' cricket board is visiting Pakistan to check the arrangements for cricket series next year in January.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2020) A delegation of cricket South Africa (CSA) arrived in Islamabad on Monday (today).

The South African was visiting Pakistan to check arrangements regarding upcoming series to be played in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The sources said that delegation would travel to Karachi and Lahore to observe the arrangements.

It may be mentioned here that South Africa was likely to visit Pakistan in January next year. The first match in Karachi next year was expected on January 25.

