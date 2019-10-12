UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Face Follow-on As India Tightens Test Screws

Muhammad Rameez 57 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 02:14 PM

South Africa face follow-on as India tightens Test screws

India's Ravichandran Ashwin claimed South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis for 64 as the tourists desperately sought to avoid the follow-on in the second Test on Saturday

Pune, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :India's Ravichandran Ashwin claimed South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis for 64 as the tourists desperately sought to avoid the follow-on in the second Test on Saturday.

South Africa reached 197-8 at tea on the third day in Pune, but Ashwin's strike to get du Plessis caught at slip was a heavy blow to their hopes as they chased India's 601-5 declared.

Vernon Philander, on 23, and Keshav Maharaj, on 21, put on 35 for the ninth wicket. But South Africa need another 205 runs to avoid a follow-on.

South Africa resumed on 36-3 and Indian paceman Mohammed Shami struck early to remove nightwatchman Anrich Nortje for three when he edged a delivery to Virat Kohli at fourth slip.

Theunis de Bruyn was caught behind off Umesh Yadav for 30 as the tourists slipped to 53 for five.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock put on a 75-run fourth wicket stand with du Plessis to offer some resistance before Ashwin's off spin bowled him for 31.

Yadav, who took the South African openers on day two, claimed three wickets while Shami took two.

Kohli hit a career-best 254 not out to surpass Don Bradman's Test tally of 6,996 runs on Friday as India tightened the screws on the tourists.

A victory for India, who won the first of the three Tests on Sunday, will see them beat the record of 10 straight home series wins they share with Australia.

Related Topics

India Africa Australia Pune South Africa Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Keshav Maharaj Sunday Share

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Spanish King on National ..

42 seconds ago

Kenya's Kipchoge busts mythical two-hour marathon ..

52 seconds ago

Kenya's Kipchoge busts two-hour marathon barrier

54 seconds ago

The marathon: five milestones of a legendary race

55 seconds ago

DDWP approves 7 development schemes

59 seconds ago

15 vehicles challaned

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.