South Africa hold 27 run lead after first innings

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :South Africa were bowled out for 229, a first innings lead of 27 runs, on the second day of the second Test against India at the Wanderers Stadium on Tuesday.

Shardul Thakur took seven for 61, the best figures by an Indian bowler in Tests against South Africa.

Brief scores remained, India 202, South Africa 229 (K. Petersen 62, T. Bavuma 51; S. Thakur 7-61).

Match situation: South Africa lead by 27 runs on the first innings. Toss was won by India.

