South Africa hope for fifth time lucky in Australia showdown

Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) South Africa insist they will not be burdened by scarring from their chequered record in cricket World Cup knockout matches when they clash with Australia on Thursday for a spot in the final.

The Proteas have made four semi-final appearances in the showpiece - in 1992, 1999, 2007 and 2015 -- but have fallen to defeat every time, twice losing to Australia.

In 1999, they lost to Australia after a dramatic tie at Edgbaston which saw their rivals go through due to a better group stage finish.

Eight years later, South Africa went down by seven wickets after being bundled out for just 149 at St Lucia.

Kolkata's Eden Gardens, however, could be the stage for redemption for South Africa who made the semi-finals by winning seven of their nine league matches.

They have also been racking up impressive totals including the highest score in World Cup history of 428 in the game against Sri Lanka.

The Proteas have won their last four meetings with Australia, including a 134-run thrashing in the league stage of this World Cup in Lucknow four weeks ago.