South Africa Is At 26 For 2 Before Tea Break

Fri 05th February 2021 | 03:44 PM

South Africa is at 26 for 2 before tea break

Hassan Ali has shown the muscles as he bowled Rassie Van der Dussen and Dean Elgar of South Africa in the first inning of the 2nd Test match in Pindi Stadium.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2021) South Africa is at 26 for 2 in the first inning of 2nd Test match.

South Africa has lost two wickets in just 6.0 Overs.

Pakistan was bowled 272.

Bowling attack has put Pakistan in strong position as South Africa came to bat in the first inning of the 2nd Test math at Rawalpindi Stadium.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. However, no spectators were allowed amid fears of COVID-19 situation.

