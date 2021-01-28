UrduPoint.com
South Africa Is At 37 At Lunch On Third Day Of First Test Match Against Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:35 PM

South Africa is at 37 at lunch on third day of first Test match against Pakistan

Markram was at 16 while Dean Elgar was at 18 who are there on the crease to provide steady start to South Africa against Pakistan which has lead of 158 runs.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2021) South Africa is setting their pace as Pakistan has the lead of 158 in the first Test match.

The visitors were at 37-0 before going to lunch and were setting their pace slow and steady.

Pakistan added a further 70 runs for the loss of two wickets taking lead of 158 as they resumed at 308-8.

Pakistan had lost 4 wickets at 33 scores as compared to the visitors who are at 37 for 0. South Africa has adopted the strategy of slow and steady to meet the target and give tough time to Pakistan.

On the third day, Pakistan were bowled out for 378 in response to South Africa’s first innings total of 220.

Kagiso Rabada of South Africa took 3 wickets for 70, and completed his 200 wickets in 44 Tests by dismissing Hasan Ali for 21. He is the eight South African bowler who took 200 or more Test wickets.

