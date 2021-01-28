South Africa is at 37 at lunch on third day of first Test match against Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Markram was at 16 while Dean Elgar was at 18 who are there on the crease to provide steady start to South Africa against Pakistan which has lead of 158 runs.

Pakistan added a further 70 runs for the loss of two wickets taking lead of 158 as they resumed at 308-8.

On the third day, Pakistan were bowled out for 378 in response to South Africa’s first innings total of 220.

Kagiso Rabada of South Africa took 3 wickets for 70, and completed his 200 wickets in 44 Tests by dismissing Hasan Ali for 21. He is the eight South African bowler who took 200 or more Test wickets.